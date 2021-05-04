IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.29.

IGM opened at C$44.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.61 and a 12-month high of C$45.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.88. The stock has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

