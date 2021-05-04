Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Raised by Analyst

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

R opened at $80.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

