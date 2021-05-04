ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $11.96 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.