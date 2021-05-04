Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$46.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB cut ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.64.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$42.36 on Friday. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$34.43 and a 12-month high of C$43.65. The stock has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,782,612.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

