Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$51.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$38.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$19.88 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.72 billion and a PE ratio of -19.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.40.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.7700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

