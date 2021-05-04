Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.85 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.71.

CFW stock opened at C$3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.55. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The firm had revenue of C$180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

