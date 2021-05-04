Investors Buy Large Volume of Ashford Hospitality Trust Call Options (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 62,381 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 880% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,365 call options.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

