Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$35.00.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.25.
TSE CU opened at C$35.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.35. The company has a market cap of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.37 and a 1 year high of C$35.49.
In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
