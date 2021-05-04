Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$35.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.25.

TSE CU opened at C$35.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.35. The company has a market cap of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$29.37 and a 1 year high of C$35.49.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

