Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

