BlackLine (BL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect BlackLine to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BL stock opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.98 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

