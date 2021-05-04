GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

