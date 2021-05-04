Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pilgrim’s Pride Call Options (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,548 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 361% compared to the typical daily volume of 553 call options.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

