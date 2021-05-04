FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC stock opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

