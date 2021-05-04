Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,770 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical volume of 1,126 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

