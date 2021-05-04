$14.28 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post sales of $14.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $14.74 million. First Community reported sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 379,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Community by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Community by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

