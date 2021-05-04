Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 154.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

