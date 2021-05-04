Teck Resources Limited Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.