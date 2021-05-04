Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $409.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

