Desjardins Weighs in on Intact Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$182.13.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$164.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$123.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$164.92. The stock has a market cap of C$23.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$157.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$149.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

