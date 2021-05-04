Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Issued By Desjardins

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

TFI International stock opened at $88.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TFI International has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

