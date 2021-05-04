Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:TNL opened at $64.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.44. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

