Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.95

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $17.54. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 129,825 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

