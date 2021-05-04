Zacks Investment Research Lowers PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get PPD alerts:

PPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $47.50 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.38.

PPD stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 308.33. PPD has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPD (PPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.