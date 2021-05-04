South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $424.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

