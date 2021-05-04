The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

