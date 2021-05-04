Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $473.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

