Head-To-Head Analysis: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) & CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get CyrusOne alerts:

This table compares CyrusOne and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne -2.91% 1.23% 0.47% BRT Apartments -37.22% -5.35% -2.71%

CyrusOne has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CyrusOne and BRT Apartments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne $981.30 million 8.77 $41.40 million $3.63 19.66 BRT Apartments $27.76 million 12.15 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

CyrusOne has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CyrusOne and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne 1 6 7 0 2.43 BRT Apartments 0 2 2 0 2.50

CyrusOne presently has a consensus price target of $82.08, suggesting a potential upside of 15.03%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. Given CyrusOne’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of CyrusOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CyrusOne pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyrusOne has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and BRT Apartments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

CyrusOne beats BRT Apartments on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.