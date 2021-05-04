Weatherford International (WFTIQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter.

Weatherford International stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.05. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

WFTIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.