Weatherford International (WFTIQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter.

Weatherford International stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.05. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

WFTIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Earnings History for Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)

