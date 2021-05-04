Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ryder System (R)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ryder System (NYSE: R) recently:

4/29/2021 – Ryder System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $90.00.

4/28/2021 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/21/2021 – Ryder System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Ryder System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Ryder System is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Ryder System is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

R opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

