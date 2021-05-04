North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.88.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA opened at C$16.73 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$470.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.08.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$1,374,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,026,175.26. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 699,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 699,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,085,537.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.