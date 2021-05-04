Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at CSFB

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$44.06 and a 1 year high of C$67.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.36. The firm has a market cap of C$38.84 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total transaction of C$1,154,902.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,061,598.72. Insiders have sold 52,837 shares of company stock worth $3,305,749 over the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

