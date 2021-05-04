$49.41 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report sales of $49.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $40.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $245.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $256.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.55 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

