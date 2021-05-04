$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

