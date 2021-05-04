Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 68791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 56.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Huntsman by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 56.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 57,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

