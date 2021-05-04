Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce sales of $128.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.40 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $118.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $548.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $561.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $602.25 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $619.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

