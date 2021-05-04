Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.60, but opened at $93.62. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $92.05, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $15,858,317. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

