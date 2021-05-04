WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 8302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $6,936,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $7,824,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 501,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

