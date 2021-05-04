Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $380.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Anthem traded as high as $389.08 and last traded at $388.62, with a volume of 17095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $379.39.

ANTM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.67.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.