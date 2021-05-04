Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

VRNOF opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23. Verano has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

