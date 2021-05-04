Diversey Holdings, Ltd.’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 4th (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey’s (NASDAQ:DSEY) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 4th. Diversey had issued 46,153,846 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $692,307,690 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on DSEY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.33.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

