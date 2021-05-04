Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Worley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. Worley has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

