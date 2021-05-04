Short Interest in Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Expands By 21.7%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 1,553,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,908.0 days.

Webjet stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Webjet has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Webjet in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webjet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

