B. Riley Weighs in on WesBanco, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

