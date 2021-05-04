Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

VLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

