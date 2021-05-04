Oppenheimer Weighs in on Baidu, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Baidu in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu stock opened at $204.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Baidu by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.