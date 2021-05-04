Brokers Offer Predictions for The Marcus Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Marcus in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.32). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

MCS stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $628.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Marcus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

