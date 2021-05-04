Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Cut by Analyst

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $45.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,568,377 shares of company stock valued at $59,031,312 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

