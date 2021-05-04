Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $166.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $168.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $2,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.