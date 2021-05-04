Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

UPST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.33.

Upstart stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

