AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. ATB Capital upped their price target on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.25.

TSE:ALA opened at C$23.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$23.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

